It was quite the run for the Lexington SWAT 14 under volleyball team at the 45th annual AAU tournament in Orlando, Florida. After going 10-0 in pool play, Lexington finished 2nd out of 166 teams in their Division. Lexington lost in the Championship match to a team from Miami in two sets. Lexington began tournament action on Wednesday, in the Quarterfinals Lexington beat a team from Chicago 25-16, 25-21. In the semifinals, Lexington knocked off a squad from Wisconsin 23-25, 27-25, 15-10. Lexington lost just two sets at the tournament before reaching the finals. Members of the team include Sydney Connor, Avery Franzen, Brisa Garcia-Vargas, Emily Garrelts, Cordelia Harbison, Carlee Stuhmer and Taylor Woehrle. Rael Woehrle of Lexington is the head coach of the squad and was assisted by Scott Franzen and Kris Connor.
Lexington Volleyball Squad Has Great Run In Florida
Members of the team left to right- Brisa Garcia-Vargas, Avery Franzen, Carlie Stuhmer, Emily Garrelts, Taylor Woerhle, Cordelia Harbison, Sydney Conner. Courtesy Photo
