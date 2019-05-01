Lexington protected its home turf on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over North Platte in the Boys B-8 Subdistrict Final. The Minutemen led 2-1 at half as Junior Casillas. Jesus Jimenez and Alex Cruz all scored for Lexingon as the Minutemen improved to 12-2 on the season. Lexington will now host a District Final on Saturday.
Lexington Wins B-8 Subdistrict
Lexington downed North Platte on Wednesday-KRVN Photo Paul Pack
