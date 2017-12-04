Lexington Wins Cozad Wrestling Tournament

Cozad Wrestling Tournament 12-2

1. Lexington LEX 157.5

2. Wahoo WAH 146.0

3. Alliance ALL 143.5

4. Sidney SID 133.5

5. Plattsmouth PMTH 128.0

6. Holdrege HOLD 117.0

7. Gothenburg GOT 106.0

8. Adams Central HAC 103.5

9. Aurora AUR 87.0

10. Gering GERI 85.0

11. Cozad COZ 76.5

12. Seward SEW 71.0

13. McCook MCC 57.0

14. Chadron CHAD 48.0

15. Ogallala OGA 45.0

Individual Results

Varsity – 106

1st Place – Paul Ruff of Alliance

2nd Place – Triristen Obermiller of Adams Central

3rd Place – Quinten Chavez of Gering

4th Place – Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege

5th Place – Tanner Ostrander of Ogallala

6th Place – Sabastian Lausterer of Wahoo

1st Place Match

Paul Ruff (Alliance) won by fall over Triristen Obermiller (Adams Central) (Fall 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Quinten Chavez (Gering) won by fall over Brayden Schmalz (Holdrege) (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

Tanner Ostrander (Ogallala) won by injury default over Sabastian Lausterer (Wahoo) (Inj. 0:00)

Varsity – 113

1st Place – Anthony Long of Plattsmouth

2nd Place – Corbyn Sattler of Cozad

3rd Place – Jeremy Larson of Gothenburg

4th Place – Tallon Craig of Chadron

5th Place – Harley Beckman of Aurora

6th Place – Lazaro Perez of Ogallala

1st Place Match

Anthony Long (Plattsmouth) won by fall over Corbyn Sattler (Cozad) (Fall 2:28)

3rd Place Match

Jeremy Larson (Gothenburg) won by fall over Tallon Craig (Chadron) (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match

Harley Beckman (Aurora) won by decision over Lazaro Perez (Ogallala) (Dec 4-1)

Varsity – 120

1st Place – Chase Larsen of Plattsmouth

2nd Place – Evan Steggs of Alliance

3rd Place – Jace Russman of Cozad

4th Place – Tristan Ahrendt of Sidney

5th Place – Trason Snover of Seward

6th Place – Carson Richards of McCook

1st Place Match

Chase Larsen (Plattsmouth) won by fall over Evan Steggs (Alliance) (Fall 4:34)

3rd Place Match

Jace Russman (Cozad) won by major decision over Tristan Ahrendt (Sidney) (Maj 13-2)

5th Place Match

Trason Snover (Seward) won by forfeit over Carson Richards (McCook) (FF)

Varsity – 126

1st Place – Trevor Kluck of Aurora

2nd Place – Brady Fago of Lexington

3rd Place – Kaden Vowers of Sidney

4th Place – Sean Martin of Seward

5th Place – Gage Stokey of Ogallala

6th Place – Breckin Loftin of Cozad

1st Place Match

Trevor Kluck (Aurora) won by major decision over Brady Fago (Lexington) (Maj 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Kaden Vowers (Sidney) won by rule over Sean Martin (Seward) (RULE)

5th Place Match

Gage Stokey (Ogallala) won by fall over Breckin Loftin (Cozad) (Fall 0:31)

Varsity – 132

1st Place – Trey Arellano of Sidney

2nd Place – Wyatt Hotz of Gothenburg

3rd Place – Nate Rocheleau of Gering

4th Place – Brock Bashus of Plattsmouth

5th Place – Asa Johnson of Alliance

6th Place – Treven Melroy of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Trey Arellano (Sidney) won by decision over Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Nate Rocheleau (Gering) won by rule over Brock Bashus (Plattsmouth) (RULE)

5th Place Match

Asa Johnson (Alliance) won by decision over Treven Melroy (Holdrege) (Dec 5-0)

Varsity – 138

1st Place – Brody Raines of Sidney

2nd Place – Trystan Berry of Lexington

3rd Place – Juilian Corona of Gering

4th Place – Peyten Walling of Wahoo

5th Place – Trenton Kluck of Aurora

6th Place – Blake Hessler of Adams Central

1st Place Match

Brody Raines (Sidney) won in sudden victory – 1 over Trystan Berry (Lexington) (SV-1 14-12)

3rd Place Match

Juilian Corona (Gering) won by fall over Peyten Walling (Wahoo) (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Trenton Kluck (Aurora) won by decision over Blake Hessler (Adams Central) (Dec 12-5)

Varsity – 145

1st Place – Jorgen Johnson of Alliance

2nd Place – Nolan Barry of Adams Central

3rd Place – Zachary Hurlbert of Holdrege

4th Place – Jacob Lemmon of Chadron

5th Place – Kc Higer of Sidney

6th Place – Noah Larson of Gothenburg

1st Place Match

Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) won by decision over Nolan Barry (Adams Central) (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) won by forfeit over Jacob Lemmon (Chadron) (FF)

5th Place Match

Kc Higer (Sidney) won by rule over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) (RULE)

Varsity – 152

1st Place – Derek Robb of Sidney

2nd Place – Tomas Margritz of Lexington

3rd Place – Carson Core of Seward

4th Place – Carter Pursley of Aurora

5th Place – Josh Nuckolls of Wahoo

6th Place – Dylon Zink of Ogallala

1st Place Match

Derek Robb (Sidney) won by decision over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

Carson Core (Seward) won by decision over Carter Pursley (Aurora) (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Josh Nuckolls (Wahoo) won by decision over Dylon Zink (Ogallala) (Dec 10-3)

Varsity – 160

1st Place – Pierro Garcia of Lexington

2nd Place – Jayden Wooten of Plattsmouth

3rd Place – Lane Applegarth of Alliance

4th Place – Tyler Johnston of Holdrege

5th Place – Brady Robb of Sidney

6th Place – Donovan Dibbern of Aurora

1st Place Match

Pierro Garcia (Lexington) won by fall over Jayden Wooten (Plattsmouth) (Fall 0:46)

3rd Place Match

Lane Applegarth (Alliance) won by fall over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match

Brady Robb (Sidney) won by decision over Donovan Dibbern (Aurora) (Dec 8-3)

Varsity – 170

1st Place – Tucker Hancock of Wahoo

2nd Place – Riley Kopf of Lexington

3rd Place – Clark Riesen of Chadron

4th Place – Noah Machnicki of Adams Central

5th Place – Brogan Fehlhafer of Seward

6th Place – Bronson Newburn of Plattsmouth

1st Place Match

Tucker Hancock (Wahoo) won by decision over Riley Kopf (Lexington) (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Clark Riesen (Chadron) won by rule over Noah Machnicki (Adams Central) (RULE)

5th Place Match

Brogan Fehlhafer (Seward) won by decision over Bronson Newburn (Plattsmouth) (Dec 7-1)

Varsity – 182

1st Place – Prestin Melroy of Holdrege

2nd Place – Kole Bordovsky of Wahoo

3rd Place – Zane Platter of Gothenburg

4th Place – Alec Langan of McCook

5th Place – Broc LaVelle of Seward

6th Place – Taylor Yancy of Cozad

1st Place Match

Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) won by major decision over Kole Bordovsky (Wahoo) (Maj 13-0)

3rd Place Match

Zane Platter (Gothenburg) won by decision over Alec Langan (McCook) (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Broc LaVelle (Seward) won by fall over Taylor Yancy (Cozad) (Fall 1:37)

Varsity – 195

1st Place – Sam Kolterman of Wahoo

2nd Place – Cody Ybarra of Gering

3rd Place – Baily Hood of Alliance

4th Place – Devin Pfeifer of Plattsmouth

5th Place – Andre Hernandez of Lexington

6th Place – Imanol Munoz of Holdrege

1st Place Match

Sam Kolterman (Wahoo) won by fall over Cody Ybarra (Gering) (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

Baily Hood (Alliance) won by fall over Devin Pfeifer (Plattsmouth) (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

Andre Hernandez (Lexington) won by fall over Imanol Munoz (Holdrege) (Fall 2:20)

Varsity – 220

1st Place – Kaleb Taylor of McCook

2nd Place – Bronson Titus of Holdrege

3rd Place – Jack Sutton of Wahoo

4th Place – Noah Gugelman of Gothenburg

5th Place – Trevor Nielsen of Plattsmouth

6th Place – Brady Papineau of Aurora

1st Place Match

Kaleb Taylor (McCook) won by major decision over Bronson Titus (Holdrege) (Maj 14-5)

3rd Place Match

Jack Sutton (Wahoo) won by fall over Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match

Trevor Nielsen (Plattsmouth) won by fall over Brady Papineau (Aurora) (Fall 2:13)

Varsity – 285

1st Place – Zachary Wioskowski of Adams Central

2nd Place – Jade Wurth of Lexington

3rd Place – Nathan Lauder of Alliance

4th Place – Pat Hudson of Gothenburg

5th Place – Josh Stallbaumer of Cozad

6th Place – Hunter Cunningham of McCook

1st Place Match

Zachary Wioskowski (Adams Central) won by forfeit over Jade Wurth (Lexington) (FF)

3rd Place Match

Nathan Lauder (Alliance) won by decision over Pat Hudson (Gothenburg) (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Josh Stallbaumer (Cozad) won in sudden victory – 1 over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) (SV-1 4-2)