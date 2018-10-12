Lexington Wins Rivalry Renewal

COZAD – For the first time since 2009 Lexington and Cozad met on the football field, on Friday night and the Minutemen came out on top 35-12.

Cozad got on the board first after a Lexington football gave them the short field. Matthew Schuster went in from four yards out to take a 6-0 lead. That lead held until 2:33 left in the half, when Lexington’s Dylan Richman stepped in front of an Adam Cole pass and took it 46 yards for the touchdown.

On Cozad’s next possession, Schuster fumbled the ball. On the very next play, Lexington’s Jake Leger hit Richman on a 27 yard pass, the score was then 14-6, still over a minute left to play.

On the Haymaker’s next possession Richman intercepted another pass and returned it to the 13 yard line. Leger ran in from there and within less than a minute Lexington scored 21 points and took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

The Minutemen scored on their first drive of the second half when Leger hit Ajack Waikur from 20 yards out to extend the lead to 28-6. Gustavo Castro scored later on a wild run from 24 and Cole hit Maddux Myer on a 19 yard pass to end the scoring.

All told, Cozad out-yarded the Minutemen 302-123. However, 82 yards of penalties and four turnovers helped to end the Haymakers five game winning streak.

With the win, Cozad falls to 5-3 while Lexington improves to 3-5. Both teams are alive in the playoff hunt, but probably need to win their games next week.