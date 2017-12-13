class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278113 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Lexington Wrestlers Look To Continue Strong Start | KRVN Radio

(Audio) Lexington Wrestlers Look To Continue Strong Start

BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 13, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
(Audio) Lexington Wrestlers Look To Continue Strong Start
Lexington Wrestling Team, KRVN Photo-Paul Pack

On the heals of a solid season last year, the Lexington Wrestling team is off to another good start in December. Lexington won the Cozad invite to begin the season and then wrestled well last weekend in Colby. Head coach Karl Degenhardt is very pleased with how things have started.

Lexington returns a number of state qualifiers from last year including Andy Rios, Brady Fargo, Riley Kopf, Tomas Margritz, Pierro Garcia and Jade Warth. Degenhardt says several kids are off to good starts.

Lexington is scheduled to compete this weekend at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments