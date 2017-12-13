(Audio) Lexington Wrestlers Look To Continue Strong Start

On the heals of a solid season last year, the Lexington Wrestling team is off to another good start in December. Lexington won the Cozad invite to begin the season and then wrestled well last weekend in Colby. Head coach Karl Degenhardt is very pleased with how things have started.

Lexington returns a number of state qualifiers from last year including Andy Rios, Brady Fargo, Riley Kopf, Tomas Margritz, Pierro Garcia and Jade Warth. Degenhardt says several kids are off to good starts.

Lexington is scheduled to compete this weekend at the Flatwater Fracas in Grand Island.