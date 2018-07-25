Lightbourn Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Nebraska huJunior punter Caleb Lightbourn garnered recognition Wednesday, as he was named to the 2018 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. The Ray Guy Award, named after College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Guy, is presented to the nation’s top punter.

Lightbourn, a two-year starter from Washougal, Wash., is one of 27 players on the watch list released Wednesday. As a sophomore, he averaged 42.1 yards per punt while placing 21 of his 59 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. He averaged a career-best 48.0 yards per punt against No. 9 Ohio State and had a career-long 68-yard punt against No. 9 Wisconsin. In all, he averaged 2.4 yards more per punt in 2017 than as a freshman and tallied 13 punts of 50 yards or more.

The three finalists will be announced in November with the winner being announced on the College Football Awards show on Dec. 6.