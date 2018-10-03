Lindsey Bolts From Huskers

Lincoln- The news coming out of Lincoln continues to get worse for Nebraska football. NU officials have confirmed that sophomore wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey has requested and has been granted his scholarship release. Since the season is just four games old, Lindsey can make this a redshirt season under the new NCAA rule. Lindsey saw substantial playing time as a true freshman last year for the Huskers but had struggled to find his role in NU’s new system. The winless Huskers will travel to Wisconsin on Saturday night.