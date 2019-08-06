class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399882 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(Listen) Dean Gorsuch inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame | KRVN Radio

(Listen) Dean Gorsuch inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame

BY Chris Cottrell | August 6, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
(Listen) Dean Gorsuch inducted into Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
Dean Gorsuch was in Colorado Springs for the ultimate honor this last weekend.

The local cowboy is now forever a Rodeo legend.

Dean Gorsuch, a Mullen native and resident of Gering, was officially enshrined in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame over the weekend in Colorado Springs.

The two-time World Champion steer wrestler joined KNEB Sports this morning to talk about the accomplishment, the weekend, and more.

Gorsuch started his PRCA career in 2002. Those two steer wrestling championships came in 2006 and 2008.

Dean after receiving his HOF jacket last Friday night.

In his career, Gorsuch was an eight time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and he also competed at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in 2005 and 2010 and was named a Tour champion in 2006 and 2008.

Gorsuch stepped away from the pro circuit in 2016 to enjoy family life with his wife Becca and their three sons.

The Gorsuch family.

Dean Gorsuch has been immortalized forever having joined the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments