(LIVE VIDEO) Scott Frost addresses the media (Oct 8, 2018)

Scott Frost talks with the media at the Huskers weekly press conference. The Nebraska Football team suffered a loss to Wisconsin, bringing the 2018 season record to 0 – 5. The Huskers continue Big Ten play on Saturday at Northwestern.

Nebraska will come into the game looking to pick up its first victory of the 2018 campaign. The Huskers dropped a 41-24 decision at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The match up at Northwestern will mark the Huskers’ third road game in four weeks to open Big Ten play.

Saturday’s game from Northwestern’s Ryan Field will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT and can be heard on KRVN Radio IMG Husker Sports Network.