Local Athletes To Sign Letters Of Intent

National Letter Of Intent Day is set for Wednesday,
This is the list of names received by KRVN Sports
Lexington
McKenna Kiburz, Cross Country-Track, College of St. Mary
Kug Kug,Football, Iowa Western Community College
Daniel Kuefner, Baseball,Concordia University
Gothenburg
Trent Harbour, Football, Fort Hays State
Kearney High
Claire Vanderbeek, Volleyball, Hastings College
Phillip Moomey, Wrestling, Cornell University
Elle Dahlgren, Track & Field, University of Kansas
Courtney Thee, Track & Field, UNK
Brayden Miller, Football, UNL
Gabe Heins, Football, UNL
Rhianna Bayley, Swimming, UNK
Michael Huebner, Diving, Iowa