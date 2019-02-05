Local Athletes To Sign Letters Of Intent

National Letter Of Intent Day is set for Wednesday,

This is the list of names received by KRVN Sports

Lexington

McKenna Kiburz, Cross Country-Track, College of St. Mary

Kug Kug,Football, Iowa Western Community College

Daniel Kuefner, Baseball,Concordia University

Gothenburg

Trent Harbour, Football, Fort Hays State

Kearney High

Claire Vanderbeek, Volleyball, Hastings College

Phillip Moomey, Wrestling, Cornell University

Elle Dahlgren, Track & Field, University of Kansas

Courtney Thee, Track & Field, UNK

Brayden Miller, Football, UNL

Gabe Heins, Football, UNL

Rhianna Bayley, Swimming, UNK

Michael Huebner, Diving, Iowa