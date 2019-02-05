class="post-template-default single single-post postid-363932 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Local Athletes To Sign Letters Of Intent | KRVN Radio

Local Athletes To Sign Letters Of Intent

BY Jayson Jorgensen | February 5, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Local Athletes To Sign Letters Of Intent

National Letter Of Intent Day is set for Wednesday,

This is the list of names received by KRVN Sports

Lexington
McKenna Kiburz, Cross Country-Track, College of St. Mary
Kug Kug,Football, Iowa Western Community College
Daniel Kuefner, Baseball,Concordia University

Gothenburg
Trent Harbour, Football, Fort Hays State

Kearney High
Claire Vanderbeek, Volleyball, Hastings College
Phillip Moomey, Wrestling, Cornell University
Elle Dahlgren, Track & Field, University of Kansas
Courtney Thee, Track & Field, UNK
Brayden Miller, Football, UNL
Gabe Heins, Football, UNL
Rhianna Bayley, Swimming, UNK
Michael Huebner, Diving, Iowa

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments