The 18-1 Flatrock volleyball club team qualified for the National Tournament this past weekend in Denver, at the Colorado Crossroads tournament. The team will now advance on and will play in Dallas, TX April 21-23. The team is made up of girls from Elwood, Sutherland, North Platte, Ogallala, Arnold, Maxwell, Imperial, Brady, and Palisade. Lori Mau is the head coach of the team and is assisted by Alexa McCall.