Local Players Help Omaha To NCAA Regional

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 30, 2019
Amherst grad Breyden Eckhout-Photo Courtesy Omaha Athletics

Omaha makes its first appearance in the NCAA Division One Baseball tournament on Friday night as they square off against number one overall seed UCLA  in Los Angeles. A number of local athletes helped the Mavericks go 31-22 and win the Summit League title. Amherst High School graduate Breyden Eckhout has been the team’s starting third baseman. The junior hit 283 this season in 54 games, which is the second best average on the team. He also hit 11 doubles and drove in 19. Grand Island navite Cal Henke made 22 appearances on the mound going 4-2 with an era of 3.88. Minden senior Jonas Lovin pitched in 8 games this season for the Mavs with an era of 4.85. Omaha plays UCLA at 9pm central time in the Los Angeles Regional.

