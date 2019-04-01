Local Soccer Teams To Help Raise Awareness of Bullying & Autism

The Kearney Bearcats and Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen are playing Tuesday’s games in honor of Autism & Bullying Awareness. About 1 in 59 children have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 63% of youth with Autism say they have been a victim of bullying. Every 7 minutes a child is bullied. The Kids & Dreams Foundation hopes to help bring awareness to these issues. The foundation provides support to children of all ages and their families experiencing autism, bullying and other challenges faced by today’s youth. They seek to enrich the lives of the kids by locating and providing the resources that will help each reach their full potential in life.

Kearney and Lexington will be supporting the Kids & Dreams Foundation by wearing the “Dream Big” shirts to help spread the word. The teams will also be throwing out Kids & Dreams autographed soccer balls before the game. For more information about the Kids & Dreams Foundation, please visit with them at their table or go online at www.kidsanddreams.org. For more information on these programs, please visit with Aaron at the Kids Dreams table. Girls game will start at 5:45pm and Boys game around 7:45pm in Kearney.