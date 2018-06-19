Local Team Continues To Play Well In Florida

The Lexington SWAT volleyball team made up of players from the area continues to do well at the 45th annual AAU Volleyball tournament in Orlando Florida. SWAT is 6-0 in pool play going into action on Tuesday. SWAT is playing in the 14 & Under Classic Division. Members of the team include Sydney Connor, Avery Franzen, Brisa Garciavargas, Emily Garrelts, Cordelia Harbison, Carlee Stuhmer and Taylor Woehrle. Rael Woehrle is the Head Coach of the squad.