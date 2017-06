The Lexington Swat Volleyball team finished 5th at the 13 and Under AAU National Volleyball tournament in Florida on Sunday. The team which is made up of players from Lexington and the surrounding area went 9-1 in pool play action. There were 97 teams in their division this year. The team was coached by Rael Woehrle, members of the team included, Avery Franzen, Brisa Garcia, Emily Garrelts, Liah Haines, Cordelia Harbison, Mia Rowe, Carlee Stuhmer and Taylor Woehrle.