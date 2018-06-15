Local Teams & Individuals To Be Honored

Tonight the Phelps County Sports Hall of Fame will induct another group of athletes and teams. Those being honored include.

Individuals:

Ray Ruybalid – 25 year tennis coach of Holdrege (deceased)

Roger Sand – Bertrand (62′-66′) and Nebraska Wesleyan football and track athlete

Tom Ridenour – Loomis athlete – standout basketball player

Stephanie Fuehrer – Holdrege Cross Country Coach

Jason Hale – Holdrege Football and Track Coach

Teams being honored

1978 Holdrege Junior Legion Baseball Team – State Runner-up

2015 Holdrege Girls Track – State Champions

2016-17 Holdrege Boys’ Cross Country – Back to Back State Champions

2017 Holdrege Girls’ Cross Country – State Champions

The Induction Ceremony is being held at the Prairie Museum in Holdrege, tonight at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.