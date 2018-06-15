class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317792 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Local Teams & Individuals To Be Honored | KRVN Radio

Local Teams & Individuals To Be Honored

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 15, 2018
2015 Holdrege Girls State Title Team

Tonight the Phelps County Sports Hall of Fame will induct another group of athletes and teams. Those being honored include.
Individuals:
Ray Ruybalid – 25 year tennis coach of Holdrege (deceased)
Roger Sand – Bertrand (62′-66′) and Nebraska Wesleyan football and track athlete
Tom Ridenour – Loomis athlete – standout basketball player
Stephanie Fuehrer – Holdrege Cross Country Coach
Jason Hale – Holdrege Football and Track Coach

Teams being honored
1978 Holdrege Junior Legion Baseball Team – State Runner-up
2015 Holdrege Girls Track – State Champions
2016-17 Holdrege Boys’ Cross Country – Back to Back State Champions
2017 Holdrege Girls’ Cross Country – State Champions

The Induction Ceremony is being held at the Prairie Museum in Holdrege, tonight at  7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
