Long Signs With Coyotes

Gothenburg’s Dominc Long is headed to South Dakota to continue his football career. The Two-time all-state kicker and all-state punter signed with South Dakota recently. In his high school career he made 22 of 36 field goals and 91 of 94 extra points for the Swedes. He holds the school record for the longest field goal made of 51 yards and also for making four field goals in one game. Long also averaged 37.6 yards per punt this past season. Long helped lead Gothenburg to the Class C-1 playoffs last season. South Dakota sees him as as kicker and a punter prospect.