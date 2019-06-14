class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390529 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 | KRVN Radio

Longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75

BY Associated Press | June 14, 2019
(Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75.

In a statement on the team’s website, Bowlen’s family says he died late Thursday night at home surrounded by loved ones. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer’s for several years.

Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games _ including playoffs _ in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and the Broncos had a 354-240-1 record since he bought the team in 1984.

Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls in 1998, ’99 and 2016.

