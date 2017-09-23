Loomis Scores 24 Second-Half Points to Beat Eustis-Farnam

EUSTIS – After a slow start, and after being dominated for a half, Loomis came back to score 24 points in the second half to beat Eustis-Farnam 24-22.

Eustis-Farnam started out fast. On their first position Christian Tim scored from 41 yards out and then on the ensuing possession Tim would score again this time, from 42 yards out. This gave the Knights a commanding 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Eustis-Farnam nearly scored again right before halftime. but a fumble stopped the drive and the score remained 14-0 as they went into the locker room.

The Loomis coaching staff made adjustment at half and the Wolves came charging back. First, on a 16 yard run by Peyton Shultz. However, the Knights would answer and score next on Tim’s third touchdown, this one from a yard out. Loomis spread offense caused problems for the Eustis-Farnam defense. Drew Lauby scored from two yards out and were down at the point 22-16. Eustis-Farnam turned the ball over on downs to start the fourth quarter. Loomis drove the length of the field, Lauby scored from one yard out and went up 24-22.

Eustis-Farnam wasn’t finished. They moved the ball down to the Wolves’ 10 yard line, but again turned to ball over on downs. Which virtually ended the game.

Christian Tim finished with 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead all rushers.

Loomis improves to 2-2 on the year, Eustis-Farnam falls to 1-3.