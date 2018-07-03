Loper Football Player Injured

Omaha- UNK Football player Preston Hall is in stable but critical condition after a serious car crash Sunday morning. UNK tight end and punter Preston Hall, 20, was involved in a head-on collision around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Thedford. Hall was driving along Highway 83 from Valentine when the two cars collided. First responders had him airlifted from the accident scene to Good Samaritan CHI in Kearney and then he was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Sunday night. He is currently still in the ICU where he remains stable but in critical condition. Hall was a graduate of Schyler high school in 2015.