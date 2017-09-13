Loper Golfers Compete In Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney men’s golf team shot a 54-hole total of 903 to place 13th at the Central Missouri Invitational Tuesday in Warrensburg. This was the Lopers opening tournament of the 2017-18 season. The 20-team event also served as one of four MIAA mandatory events; the league champion is determined by the combined scores of these four tourneys (two in the fall and two in the spring). UNK had rounds of 297, 305 and 301 to finish ahead of four MIAA rivals and two NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) schools.

Tenth-ranked Arkansas Tech won (857) with Central Oklahoma a distant second (871). Hebron junior Jay Cottam and Kearney sophomore Cody Troudt paced UNK as each shot a 10-over par 220 to tie for 20th. Putter Srinoon of Ark Tech was one of three golfers to shoot a 1-over 211 and won a playoff to be the medalist. Cottam had one of the 13 eagles in the tournament, a three on the 516-yard 10th hole. He also carded 35 pars and was 1-under on par 5 holes. Troudt led the field on par 3 holes (2-under) and had 34 pars over the two days. Just seven strokes separated the next three Lopers in English senior Brad Hill (T-69th; 232; 74-76-82), Colorado senior Bridger Ryan (T-77th; 235; 79-78-78) and Bancroft senior Preston Peters (T-87th; 239; 81-80-79). Kearney won’t play again until the annual Nebraska Intercollegiate Oct. 6-7 in Norfolk. The next MIAA designated event is scheduled for Oct. 16-17 in Topeka.