Loper Men Look To Play Spoiler At Home Against 2nd Ranked Bearcats

The University of Nebraska Kearney men are coming off of a win on Sunday over Emporia State 59-53 and it was just what the doctor ordered to get off of their five-game losing streak. This win was a major victory in a number of ways. It was their first conference win of the season and it was the first time UNK had won at Emporia State since the 1986-87 season. Tonight, UNK has a tall task of playing against the 2nd ranked team in D-II, Northwest Missouri State, luckily for the Lopers, they will host the Bearcats.

The Bearcats enter this game with an unblemished record of 16-0 and their most recent win was over Missouri Western State, 87-64. This team is solid all-around as they score 88 points per game while allowing just 64. This squad also shoots 53% from the field, 44% from deep, and 76% from the charity stripe.

Senior Joey Witthus is their go-to guys as he is averaging 20 points per contests, four rebounds, and three assists. The 6-7 senior is efficient as well shooting 49% from the field, 47% from three, and 89% from the free throw line. Redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins is having a nice season as well scoring 20 points per game. The 6-0 guard is more of a slasher and his field goal percentage stands at 81%.

For UNK, this game will be a tough one, but that win on Sunday may have given this team some confidence. In that win, Kyle Juhl had a fantastic game with 23 points and six rebounds. The junior needs to continue this strong play for the Lopers because when he is aggressive the team benefits in a big way. Kanon Koster also had a solid game scoring 14 points for the Lopers and grabbing seven rebounds. For UNK is this game, limiting possessions will be important. Keeping the ball out the Bearcats hands on offense is key.

Tonight’s game can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame set for 7:15 P.M.