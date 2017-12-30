Loper Set New School Record In Big Win

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team shot 65 percent from the field and sunk 13 three pointers to blast York College, 124-42, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.

Setting a new school record for points in a game, the Lopers (10-2) finish the 2017-18 season 10-0 in non-conference games and remain perfect at the Buckle Court (7-0). This was an exhibition game for the NAIA Panthers (4-10) who were minus leading scorer Ve’a Gaunta.

UNK tallied at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters and then went for 27 in the fourth. Shooting 75 percent (15 of 20) in the first quarter and 70 (14 of 20) in the third, the Lopers broke the previous record of 116 points with 4:48 remaining. That total was set in a 2003 win over Division II Nova Southeastern (Fla.).

Reaching the Century mark for the 22nd time in Loper lore, all 12 players who were available scored with five reaching double figures. Besides the point total, UNK set new records for margin of victory (82) and made field goals (54) while having the second most assists (37) and second highest field goal percentage (65.1). Individually, sophomore point guard Grace Barry (Lincoln East) had 11 assists, three shy of tying the record.

Running around and by the Panthers all night, UNK tallied 36 points in transition, had 42 points off of 29 York turnovers and 20 second chance points thanks to 11 offensive rebounds. York did go 7 of 9 at the line while UNK was 3 of 6.

Crofton freshman Kelsey Sanger was the beneficiary of many a fast break, finishing with a game-high 22 points on 10 of 13 (2 of 3 threes) shooting. One of five Lopers to hit a three, she reached her total in only 19 minutes.

Next, Battle Creek senior Michaela Barry had seven of her 19 points in the first four minutes with Grand Island senior McKenzie Brown at 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Off the bench, Kansas sophomore guard Terran Hoyt hit five threes to score 15 with Lincoln sophomore post Kennedy Sander at 12 points and six boards.

Reserve post Sarah Shafer led York with 11 points and four rebounds.

“I think our team is looking forward to the conference season starting again. I think they have a good idea and picture of how intense those games are, how physical those games are and what level of play we need to be at in order to win,” said UNK head coach Carrie Eighmey . “Offensively, they are games like tonight where we move the ball really well. If we can be consistent doing that, we’ll be hard to slow down. Defensively, we’re coming along. Our young players are becoming more disciplined and are understanding what we want to do defensively.”

UNK will leave Wednesday morning for a Thursday night game at Southwest Baptist (8-4). The Lopers are then at No. 11 Central Missouri (9-1) on Saturday afternoon. Those games can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.