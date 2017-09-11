Loper Setter Earns MIAA Honor

MIAA Volleyball Co-Specialist of the Week

Lindsey Smith, S, Nebraska-Kearney

Helped #5 UNK go 5-0 at home by averaging 10.8 assists, 2.3 digs, 0.7 kills and 0.7 blocks per set. Smith guided a Loper offense that hit .223 in the wins and average 13.3 kills per set. She had 34 assists and seven digs in a sweep of #25 Rockhurst and 33 assists, nine digs and three blocks vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville. The 5-8 junior setter is a native of Dakota Dunes, S.D. where she competed at Dakota Valley High School. UNK has three matches scheduled for this weekend in Texas.