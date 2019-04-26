Loper Tennis Season Comes To An End

Kearney, Neb. – The 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos won the doubles point and then took three of the first four completed singles matches to beat Nebraska-Kearney, 4-1, in an MIAA Tournament dual Friday morning in Oklahoma City. Second-seeded UCO (16-4) moves onto Saturday’s semifinals while the seventh-seeded Lopers end the 2018-19 season at 15-14.

The ‘Chos got out to a 1-0 lead as their number two and three doubles pairs won by identical 6-2 scores. Sophomore Zhanel Turarbek (Kazakhstan) and freshman Vasilisa Polunova (Russia) were battling eighth-ranked Isabella Dunlap and Paola Landin in the top spot, trailing by just a 4-3 score, but the match went unfinished. Freshman Nikki Boyar (No. 5) and Belgium junior Sarah Van Eeckhoudt (No. 6) won their singles matches in straight sets to make it 3-0 on the scoreboard. Lincoln freshman Fidan Ibrahimova won her fifth consecutive singles match, a 6-3, 6-4 decision over regionally-ranked senior Kirtana Bhat, at number four to cut the deficit to two. She ends her first year at a team-best 19-8 in singles. UCO ended any chance of a Loper comeback when 67th-ranked Landin won in straight sets at number three to tally the clinching point. Both Polunova (No. 1) and Turarbek (No. 2) won in a set in their respective singles matches that went unfinished. Finishing their collegiate careers today were Camryn Parnell (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) and Yuxiu “Sherry” Sun (China). Both were four-year team members.