Loper Top 5 Moments of 2016

University of Nebraska Kearney Athletics had a number of successes throughout the year of 2016. Before 2017 starts, here are the top five moments of this year.

To start of the Top Five Moments of 2016, let’s begin with UNK’s National Recognitions.

In February, The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Allstate Insurance Company announced Laramey Becker as one of the 20 student-athletes named to the 2016 Allstate NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams®.

On the court, Becker was among the top players in the MIAA, ranking in the league’s top 15 in eight different categories, including points (16.4), steals (2.1) and minutes (33.8) per game. Earlier in the 2016 season, she became the 24th Loper to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.

Earlier this month, senior right side Annie Wolfe was named the 2016 TeamSnap/AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Assoc.) Division II National Player of the Year tonight at an awards banquet in Sioux Falls, S.D.

She is the second Loper to win this award, following middle blocker Erin Gudmundson (Kearney Catholic H.S.) in 2005. Wolfe will also be recognized at the AVCA All America/Players of the Year Luncheon on Friday, December 16th, in conjunction with the 2016 AVCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio.

A six-rotation player, she was among the Loper leaders in every key statistical category this year as she averaged 3.08 kills, 3.04 digs, 0.80 assists, 0.69 blocks and 0.19 aces per set while hitting .380.

UNK Athletics was able to receive one more National Recognition before the year finished when senior linebacker Tyke Kozeal was named to the 2016 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American team.

The NCAA Tackle leader finished his career with 604 tackles, 174 of those this fall. This year, Kozeal was also made the first-team; he was previously tabbed a second-team All-American by the AFCA (American Football Coaches Assoc.).