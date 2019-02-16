Loper Trying To Make Late Season Push

It was an exciting win at home for the University of Nebraska Kearney over Lincoln University on Thursday, 75-67, and the Lopers are looking to keep things rolling today against the Lindenwood Lions. UNK is at 9-14 and 4-10 in the conference and this Lindenwood squad is struggling this season with a record of 12-14 and 5-9 in the conference. This looks to be a pretty evenly matched battle between the Lopers and the Lions.

Lindenwood on the year has been pretty effective on offense averaging 76 points per game on 45% shooting. Their downfall though is their inability to stop other teams from scoring as their opponents are averaging 75 points per contest. Lindenwood is led on offense by senior guard Brad Newman. Newman is averaging 21 points per game and he’s her 49 threes as well. He is known for getting to the free throw line as well with 113 makes on 134 attempts. Lindenwood has another effective scorer as Chandler Diekvoss is scoring 16 points per game. The senior is a more post-oriented scorer that UNK will have to try and contain.

For UNK, it was a big-time game from their freshman Kanon Koster as he registered 26 points on 9-14 shooting, 2-3 from three-point range, 6-7 from the free-throw line, and eight rebounds as well. Koster looks to be getting back on track which is exactly what the Lopers need. Junior Chase Winchester had nine points, three assists, and two rebounds of the bench for UNK. Winchester provided a great spark for the Lopers and we will see which lineup head coach Kevin Lofton goes with, but Winchester shows that he can play as a starter or as a sixth man.

UNK and Lindenwood will battle at 4:00 P.M. and that game can be heard on 93.1 The River.