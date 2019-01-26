Loper Women Look To Bounce Back Against Missouri Western State

The University of Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team is in a must-win situation today at home. Following a loss on Thursday evening to Northwest Missouri State, 74-62, UNK needs to grab a victory to maintain their solid record of 11-7 and 4-5 in conference play.

UNK will face a team similar to them as Missouri Western State has a record of 9-8 and a conference record of 4-4. Missouri Western has won three of their last five, giving them some confidence in the backstretch of the season. The most recent contest for the Griffins was a loss to Fort Hays State 67-50.

The numbers for this team are pretty solid for the most part. The Griffins are at 64 points per game while allowing 62. That’s a tight margin of victory on average, but a win is a win. Leading the way for this bunch is junior guard Katrina Roenfeldt. She is a dynamic scorer putting up 15 points per night while grabbing five rebounds and two assists. A big part of her game is getting to the free throw line as she hits 82% of her shots at the charity stripe.

For UNK, they will need to get back on track on both ends of the floor. Northwest Missouri State didn’t shoot an incredibly high percentage against UNK, but 12 three-pointers are tough to come back against. UNK allowed the Bearcats to penetrate and kick at will, which is something they will need to tighten up on going forward.

On Thursday, there wasn’t an overly impressive performance as Maegan Holt led UNK with 10 points. The scoring was spread out which is good, but there wasn’t a clear cut scorer. With that being said, expect to see the Lopers be aggressive on offense and find some quick easy baskets.

UNK and Missouri Western will tip-off at 2:00 P.M. and pregame will start at 1:50 P.M. on 93.1 The River.