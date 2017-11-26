(Audio) Loper Women & Men Win On Saturday

Click here for the podcast

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball got scoring from 11 different players and held Bethel College to 25 percent shooting to post a 59-34 victory Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers improve to 6-0, tied for the third best start in school history. The Threshers, from North Newton, Kan., remain at 4-5 as this was an exhibition game by NAIA rules.

With a fast break layup five minutes into the action, Grand Island senior McKenzie Brown became the 25th Loper to reach 1,000 career points. Now with 1,005, she also hit one three tonight, giving her 198 in her career. Only two other Lopers have 200 or more made treys.

Neither team twinkled the twine tonight, UNK coming in at 36 percent (22 of 62) and Bethel connecting on only 13 of 52 shots. The Threshers were limited to eight points in the second quarter and five in the fourth. This is the seventh time in the Division II era (1990-present) the Lopers have held a team to 34 or fewer points.

“The goal was to keep them outside the paint and make them shoot perimeter shots. For the most part we did a decent job of that,” said Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey. “In a few of their second and third quarter possessions, late in the shot clock, if you let someone get a shot off there’s always a chance it could go in. We discussed that in the last five or 10 seconds you impose your will and maybe don’t let that shot get off.”

Bethel led 10-6 early on trailed by just a 15-10 score at the end of the opening quarter. A three from starter Karlie Schroeder tied the game at 15 three minutes into the second quarter but it was all Kearney from there. UNK led by 10 at the break and outscored the Threshers 31-16 in the second half. Several of Bethel’s 13 field goals came at the end of the shot clock with one being banked in.

“Our kids are competitive and knew they would be ready (after the break). At the same time, we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but I don’t think that was because we weren’t ready or we didn’t want to. We just didn’t shoot it well tonight,” said Eighmey.

Sophomore reserve post Kennedy Sander (Lincoln Pius) made 5 of 8 shots to tally a team-high 14 points. Also going 4 of 4 at the line and grabbing five boards (three offensive), she reached her point total in just 17 minutes.

UNK used 14 different players, none logging more than 25 minutes. The Lopers were plus 13 on the glass, 47-34, got 35 bench points and managed 11 steals. The leader in that category was Battle Creek senior Michaela Barry with a career-high six.

Barry (11) was the only other Loper in double figures with Brown having a team-best nine rebounds (six defensive). Finally, Humphrey senior Alyssa Frauendorfer had six assists, five points, three offensive rebounds and no turnovers in 25 minutes. Reserve Jade Brown (11) and Schroeder (10) combined for 21 of Bethel’s points. UNK hosts Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern State next weekend to begin MIAA play.

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney shot a season-high 53 percent from the field and got another big performance from senior guard Yashua Trent to hold off Southeastern Oklahoma State, 88-81, Saturday afternoon in Fort Smith, Ark.

The game was part of the Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Classic. UNK is now 3-5 while the Savage Storm, from the Great American Conference, fall to 3-4.

This marks Kearney head coach Kevin Lofton’s 200th career win. In his 13th season as a head coach, he won 44 games the past three years while recording 156 over 10 seasons with then-co-head coach Tom Kropp.

The Lopers got off to a slow start, trailing 9-2 and 16-9. However, a Trent (Chicago) layup gave UNK a 35-31 lead with 3:53 left in the half. That capped a 12-4 run with the Storm turning the tables quickly, finishing the half on a 9-4 spurt.

Making 59 percent (17 of 29) of its shot after the break, UNK led for the final 11:43. Two free throws from senior forward Trey Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) erased 59-58 deficit and then senior guard Ty Danielson (York) hit his lone three of the day.

The Lopers lead grew to 77-70 with 2:36 left but the Storm made four straight shots and took advantage of a missed free throw and turnover to trim the deficit to one, 80-79, at the 1:11 mark. Danielson sunk two freebies to give UNK some breathing room and then a Lansman steal resulted into two free throws by Trent.

After scoring 25 Friday night against ninth-ranked Arkansas-Ft. Smith, Trent again went for 25 as he was 10 of 11 from the field (1 of 2 threes) and 4 of 5 at the line. The shooting performance is tied for the third highest percentage (90.9) since the 1990-91 season.

Danielson was 6 of 7 at the line to tally 11 of his 17 in the second half with Lansman having all 13 of his points in the final 20 minutes. He also had team-highs in assists (six) and rebounds (eight).

Finally for the Lopers, senior guard Lane Rohrich (Pierce) had 12 points, four boards and two steals and sophomore forward Kyle Juhl (Harlan, Ia.) came off the bench to provide eight points and three rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Savage Storm had four in double figures, led by starter Markell Henderson with 18. He also had nine rebounds (seven defensive) in 27 minutes of work.

UNK hosts Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern State next weekend to start MIAA play.