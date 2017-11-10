Loper Women Sign Big Class

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271430 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY UNK Sports Information | November 10, 2017
Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey announced today the names of six high school seniors who’ll suit up for the Lopers next season. They are forwards Elisa Backes (Salina, Kan.) and Shiloh McCool (Pleasant Hill, Ia.), post Brooke Carlson (Elkhorn H.S.), wing Klaire Kirsch (Rapid City, S.D.), combo guard Aspen Jansa (Bishop Neumann H.S.) and wing/forward Maegan Holt (Council Bluffs, Ia.). UNK has two seniors and a graduate transfer on its 2017-18 roster in guards Michaela Barry (Battle Creek) and McKenzie Brown (G.I. Northwest) and forward Alyssa Frauendorfer (Humphrey). UNK begins this 2017-18 season this Saturday, November 11th, at home against Wayne State.

