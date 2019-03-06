Loper Women Try To Start MIAA Tournament Strong

The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team will play against a familiar foe in the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City this evening as they will battle Missouri Western State. UNK beat the Griffons earlier in the season at home by a final score of 62-53, and it is always tough to beat a team twice. The Lopers are an eight seed in the tournament and the Griffons are the ninth seed.

The Griffons come into this ball game with a record of 13-15 and 8-11 in the MIAA. This team plays a style of basketball that allows them to hang with a lot of teams. They drive to the rim and try to get to the free throw line. It’s not the prettiest style of basketball, but they make it work. They are averaging 65 points per game while allowing 65 as well. As mentioned, they try to get to the free throw line a lot, making 13 per game.

Leading the way for the Griffons this season is Katrina Roenfeldt. Roenfeldt has had a great season averaging 17 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 39% from deep. UNK will have to set their sights on the redshirt junior and try to slow her down.

For the Lopers, they did struggle last week with two more losses extended their losing streak to three. The losses last week came to Pittsburg State 69-59, and Missouri Southern State 59-56. UNK has to be excited with the strong play from Shiloh McCool. McCool had 24 against Pittsburg State and 21 against the Lions. Also in that contest against the Lions, she had 10 rebounds recording a double-double. UNK has to feel really good about the freshman improving and becoming the go-to scorer.

UNK and Missouri Western State will battle at 6:00 P.M. from Kansas City and that game can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame at 5:50 P.M.