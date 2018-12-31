Loper Wrestlers Compete in Fremont

Kearney Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team had 14 placers at the annual Viking-Warrior Open Saturday afternoon in Fremont. This was UNK’s return from the Holiday break. They had to Louisville later this week for the NWCA Cliff Keen National duals with the non-varsity heading over to Hastings for the Cusatis Open. Winning their respective weight class today were junior Jarrod Hinrichs (285 lbs.), sophomores Josh Portillo (125 lbs.), Wesley Dawkins (133 lbs.), Matt Malcom (157 lbs.) and Talon Seitz (165 lbs.) and true freshman Scott Fulsos (141 lbs.). Coming in second was senior Brady Radik (197 lbs.) and junior Hunter Bamford (133 lbs.). This is Bamford’s first collegiate action since early in the 2015-16 season.

Next, senior Isaac Deaton (184 lbs.), true freshmen Teontae Wilson (165 lbs.) and Lee Herrington (285 lbs.) finished third with senior Trey Schlender (197 lbs.), redshirt freshman Jaydon Elge (157 lbs.) and true freshman Tyler Cunningham (157 lb.) each coming in fourth.

Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) racked up three more tech falls to the tune of a combined score of 62-9. He is now 18-4 on the young season with a team-best eight tech falls. One class higher, Dawkins (Lincoln H.S.) and Bamford (Kearney H.S.) reached the finals by going a combined 4-0. Bamford forfeited out of the tourney so Dawkins, who had two falls on the day, came in first.

At 141 pounds, Fulsos (York) improved to 16-7 thanks to two first period falls and a tech fall while the top-ranked Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) had two majors and a first period fall to now be 13-5. Seitz (Hilton Head, S.C.) also had two falls and then recorded back-to-back decisions to win the 165 pound title. Finally, Hinrichs (Geneva) beat two Augustana Vikings to win another tournament. He is now a team-best 19-5 on the season.

Finally, among the other placers, Herrington (Kearney H.S.) won his third place match in sudden victory, Deaton (Valdez, Alaska) had two falls and Wilson (Kearney H.S.) won his last four matches.