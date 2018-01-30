Loper Wrestling Legends Make Hall Of Fame

Kearney, Neb. â€“ Nebraska-Kearney wrestling legends Marc Bauer and Tervel Dlagnev have been selected for induction into the NCAA Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame. They are the fourth and fifth members of the UNK program to receive this honor, following Ali Eliasi (2007), Frank Kuchera (2011) and Jeff Sylvester (2011). The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on the eve of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

Taking over as head coach prior to the 1999-2000 season, Bauer turned the Lopers into a national power. The Kearney native led UNK to three national titles (2008, 2012 and 2013), five national runner up finishes and 14 conference and regional titles.

Prior to the start of the 2016 season, Bauer became a professor in UNK’s Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department and also is pursuing a Doctorate inÂ InterdisciplinaryÂ Leadership from Creighton. He still is a member of the UNK wrestling program as an assistant coach.

Under Bauer’s leadership, 90 of his wrestlers earned All-American honors, including 22 national champions and 15 national runners-up.Â One of those All-Americans and national champions was

A recipient of numerous coaching awards, Bauer saw 154 of his wrestlers earn Academic All-American status. Bauer graduated from Nebraska-Omaha where he was a three-time Division II All-American. He won a conference championship and was a member of the Mavericks 1991 national championship team.

Born in Bulgaria and raised in Texas, Dlagnev is among the most decorated student-athletes in UNK history. A four-time All-American and a two-time national champion, Dlagnev holds school records for wins in a career (167) and season (49).

His capped his collegiate career with a second national title which allowed the Lopers to edge Minnesota State, 109.5-108.0, for the program’s first national title. Winning his last 65 collegiate matches, he was subsequently named the inaugural Division II Wrestler of the Year. Currently an assistant coach at Ohio State, Dlagnev placed fifth in the 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio) Summer Olympic Games. A two-time World Wrestling Championships bronze medalist, Dlagnev won a variety of major international tournaments after graduating from UNK in 2008. The current UNK wrestling team (19-1, 3-0) hosts 10th-ranked Central Oklahoma (13-3, 4-0) Thursday night at Kearney High. First match is set for 7 p.m.