Lopers Add Assistant Coach

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that Drew Thatcher is the Lopers new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

The New Mexico native replaces Kevin Bleil who left the program in November for a position with FCS-member Stephen F. Austin State (Texas).

“We are extremely excited to have Drew Thatcher apart of the Loper Family. Drew is a proven offensive coordinator who has recruited and developed multiple Division 1 quarterbacks,” said Lynn. “He has a great offensive mind and will great addition to our offensive system.” Lynn will remain the Lopers primary play caller for the time being, a role he handled the past two seasons.

Thatcher comes to UNK after spending the past seven seasons at New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), a junior college program. A wide receiver at New Mexico State, he served as the Broncos receivers and H-Backs coach in 2012 before becoming offensive coordinator in 2013. Thatcher then added the title of assistant head coach in 2015. During his time in Roswell, he also coached the running backs and tight ends, coordinated the video for the program and ran the 7-on-7 summer football camp.

In 2013 Thatcher helped the Broncos go 8-4 and win the El Toro Bowl. It was NMMI’s first postseason win since 1999 and second straight winning season. The Broncos also went 5-4 in 2016 and averaged 31 points this past fall.

Among the skill players he coached at NMMI are current Loper senior running back David Goodwin (Lauderdale, Fla.) and senior receiver Sedarius Young (Orlando, Fla.). The NMMI QB’s to have worked with Thatcher include Jordan Ta’amu (Ole Miss), Conner Cramer (New Mexico St.) and Quinn Billerman (FCS-member North Carolina Central). Ta’amu started 17 games for Ole Miss the past two years and was recently invited to the 2019 NFL Draft combine.

Thatcher earned a Bachelor’s in kinesiology and a Masters in curriculum and instruction from NMSU. He was also a graduate assistant coach, working with the Aggies offense from 2009-2011. He was a wide receiver for the Aggies from 2004-2008, playing four seasons under “Air Raid” architect Hal Mumme.

UNK is currently going through winter workouts and is scheduled to begin spring ball on Tuesday, March 26.