Lopers Add Veteran & Decorated Coach

Kearney, Neb. – University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletics Director Dr. Paul Plinske announced today that York native Steve Schulz is the Lopers’ new Director of Sport Performance.

A two-time national finalist for the NSCA (Strength and Conditioning Assoc.) Strength and Conditioning Professional of the Year, Schulz most recently was at Hastings College.

Having worked with the likes of John Elway, Ed McCaffrey, Steve Nash and Derek Martin during their collegiate careers, Schulz was the Broncos head strength and conditioning coach for three years.

He held the same title at Stanford University (1981-94) before heading to Santa Clara University (1994-10) and Boise State University (2010-13). With the SCU Broncos and BSU Broncos, Schulz worked with men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. He also assisted with Boise football for three years.

“I’m looking forward to working with our 17 teams and nearly 500 student-athletes. I believe having worked for over 30 years as Director of Sports Performance at the Division I level will help the Lopers take another step forward in developing a championship program. I’m excited by the challenge and opportunity – I wait to get started,” said Schulz.

Twice named the NSCA Region V Strength and Conditioning Professional of the Year, Schulz has been a weightlifting competitor in many international and national events including the World Championships, World Games and US Nationals. He set the world record in the clean & jerk in 2000 and was named America’s Outstanding Lifter in 1996.

“When we had an opening in the area of strength and conditioning, it became apparent we needed to find a new Director who possesses the experiences and skills to elevate an essential area in our Department. We understand the importance of having a dynamic strength coach who can engage our student-athletes and inspire greater performances,” said Plinske.

Schulz began his professional strength and conditioning career as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Lincoln. Holding a B.A. in Physical Education from Doane and a Master’s in Exercise Science from UNL, he was a standout football player for Tigers, earning a tryout with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

After college, he first served as a teacher and coach in the Albion Public Schools.

“Steve is the perfect fit for Loper Athletics and will elevate our sports like he has done at many other places. He stood out from over 97 applicants and is a welcomed addition to our program as we are continually striving to enhance the student-athlete experience,” said Plinske.