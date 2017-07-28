Lopers Add Wrestling Transfer

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head wrestling coach Dalton Jensen announced today that Matt Malcom is transferring from the University of Iowa and will have four seasons with the Lopers. Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) joins an incoming recruiting class that features six freshmen. UNK had just two seniors on its 2016-17 roster.

A 157 pounder, Malcom took a redshirt season with the Hawkeyes last winter. Competing unattached in several tournaments, he went 19-5 with four falls, four tech falls and four majors. “Matt is a high level wrestler that will make an immediate impact on our program,” Jensen told IAWrestle.com. “We look forward to getting him on campus to continue helping him perfect his skill as well as earn a college degree.” Malcom placed in the top three in four open tournaments, winning titles at Grand View University and Luther College. At Glenwood High, he set new career school records for wins, falls and takedowns. A three-time all-league selection, Malcom won the 2016 Class 2A state title at 152 pounds. Last year, UNK’s starter at 157 pounds was senior Destin McCauley, the eventual national runner up. Kearney begins the 2017-18 season in late October.