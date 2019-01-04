Lopers Advance to National Semifinals

Kearney, Neb. – Senior 197 pounder Brady Radik had a fall at 4:39 to help top-ranked Nebraska-Kearney rally past fourth-ranked Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 23-16 (PDF), in the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky.
The Lopers (2-3) started the day with a 35-6 victory (PDF) over 18th-ranked Indianapolis. UNK will face top-seed and No. 2 St. Cloud State Saturday at 8 a.m. Central in one semifinal matchup. The Huskies are riding a 37-match dual winning streak and have won this tournament each of the past two seasons. The other semifinal match pits third-ranked Notre Dame (Ohio) College against fifth-ranked McKendree (Ill.).
To face St. Cloud for a second consecutive year in the semis, UNK needed Radik (Gretna) to rally. In a contentious match that saw both Radik and Alexander Delp docked points, Radik was behind 5-2 in the third after Delp managed a reversal and 2-point near fall. Radik escaped and then recorded the pin to put UNK up 20-16.
Fifth-ranked heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) secured the dual win by scoring three third period points. His takedown with 52 seconds left broke a 1-1 tie with Allan Beattie.
Also against the Mountain Cats, UNK saw top-ranked Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) have a 17-0 tech fall at 157 pounds with top-rankedCalvin Ochs (Hoxie, Kan.) using a second period escape to slip past ninth-ranked Devin Austin a class higher. Finally, second-rankedJosh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) scored all four of his points in the second period to win 4-2.
Against the UIndy Greyhounds, UNK got falls from Malcom, Alaska senior Isaac Deaton (184 lbs.), Kearney senior Trey Schlender (197 lbs.) and an upset win by Colorado senior Nick Babcock (149 lbs.). He had two takedowns and a 2-point near fall to beat ninth-ranked Kyle Barkovich, 7-2.