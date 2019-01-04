Lopers Advance to National Semifinals

Kearney, Neb. – Senior 197 pounder Brady Radik had a fall at 4:39 to help top-ranked Nebraska-Kearney rally past fourth-ranked Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 23-16 (PDF), in the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Duals Friday in Louisville, Ky.

The Lopers (2-3) started the day with a 35-6 victory (PDF) over 18th-ranked Indianapolis. UNK will face top-seed and No. 2 St. Cloud State Saturday at 8 a.m. Central in one semifinal matchup. The Huskies are riding a 37-match dual winning streak and have won this tournament each of the past two seasons. The other semifinal match pits third-ranked Notre Dame (Ohio) College against fifth-ranked McKendree (Ill.).

To face St. Cloud for a second consecutive year in the semis, UNK needed Radik (Gretna) to rally. In a contentious match that saw both Radik and Alexander Delp docked points, Radik was behind 5-2 in the third after Delp managed a reversal and 2-point near fall. Radik escaped and then recorded the pin to put UNK up 20-16.

Fifth-ranked heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) secured the dual win by scoring three third period points. His takedown with 52 seconds left broke a 1-1 tie with Allan Beattie.

Also against the Mountain Cats, UNK saw top-ranked Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) have a 17-0 tech fall at 157 pounds with top-ranked Calvin Ochs (Hoxie, Kan.) using a second period escape to slip past ninth-ranked Devin Austin a class higher. Finally, second-ranked Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) scored all four of his points in the second period to win 4-2.