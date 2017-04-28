Lopers Announce Track Recruits

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney track and field coach Brady Bonsall announced today that 23 high school seniors (13 men and 10 women) will join the Lopers next season.
The newcomers include 21 Nebraskans and one each from Colorado and Kansas. By event, they are seven distance runners, four mid-distance runners, three high jumpers and three vaulters, two sprinters and one each in the hurdles, jumps, sprints, throws and jumps/sprints.
On its current roster, UNK has eight senior men and five senior women. Last November, throwers Ross Berggren (Batavia, Ill.) and Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic H.S.) were added to the 2017-18 roster.
Women’s Newcomers
Baylie Bryant (Holdrege H.S.) … Pole Vault
2016 Class B seventh place
Career best of 11-2
Katie Hastings (Lincoln Southwest H.S.) … Mid Distance
2016 Class A qualifier in the 400 (58.74) and 800 (2:18.86)
Finished third in the 400
Tina Huynh (Lincoln Southwest H.S.) … Pole Vault
Career best of 10-0 came in April 2016
Jenny Kadavy (York H.S.) … Sprints
Two-time Class B state qualifier in the 200 (career low of 26.31)
Also has qualified in the 400 and long jump
Emily Kaiser (Prairie H.S. in New Raymer, Colo.) … Jumps & Sprints
Qualified in the 400, long jump and triple jump at the 2015 Class 1A/2A/3A state meet
Runner up in both the long and triple jumps
Will also play volleyball
Tori Lindner (Kearney H.S.) … Distance
Two-time Class A qualifier in the 3,200 (career low of 11:54.93)
Also one-time qualifier in the 1,600
Madison Myers (Grand Island Central Catholic H.S.) … Pole Vault
2016 Class C runner up (10-6) for Centura H.S.
Also two-time Class qualifier in the long jump
Alexis Pokorny (Clearwater/Orchard H.S.) … High Jump
Three-time state qualifier in the high jump
Career best of 5-2
Destiny Reinke (Chase County H.S.) … Middle Distance
3-time Class C state qualifier in the 800, finishing third (2:21.82) in 2016
Also 2016 state runner up in the 1,500 (5:19.05)
Regan Taubenheim (Lincoln Pius X) … Middle Distance
Three-time Class A state qualifier in the 800 (career low of 2:21.07)
Also a two-time qualifier in the 1,600 (career low of 5:12.02)
Men’s Newcomers
Nick Balerud (Columbus H.S.) … Distance
Two-time Class A state qualifier in the 3,200 (career low of 9:35.21)
Shannon Brewer (Omaha Creighton Prep H.S.) … Jumps
2016 Class A triple jump champion (47-0.25)
Among the current state leaders in the 100 and 200
Will also play football
Trenton Cadwallader (Stanton H.S.) … Distance
2016 Class D state runner up in cross country
Jakob Estrada (Ogallala H.S.) … High Jump
Two-time Class B state qualifier in the high jump (career best of 6-10.5)
Also helped the 4×1 and 4×4 relay teams qualify for state
Josh Hergenreder (Scottsbluff H.S.) … Distance
Two-time Class B state qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200
Career lows of 4:32.28 (1,600) and 9:46.71 (3,200)
Tanner Lierman (Grand Island Northwest H.S.) … Hurdles
Three-time Class B state qualifier in the 100 hurdles and a two-time qualifier in the 300’s
Top times of 15.00 (110) and 40.65 (300)
Koby McEwen (Norton H.S. in Norton, Kans.) … High Jump
Two-time Class 3A state qualifier in the high jump
Career-best effort of 6-2
Matthew Mumby (Mount Michael Benedictine H.S.) … Sprints
2016 Class C state qualifier in the 200 and 400
Career best efforts of 23.35 (200) and 51.09 (400)
Matt Thurston (Kearney H.S.) … Distance
2016 Class A state qualifier in the 3,200
Ran a 9:44.73 in the event at the 2017 Kansas Relays
State medalist in cross country
Jacob Weston (Fremont H.S.) … Distance
2016 Class A state qualifier in the 800
Connor Wiggins (Bridgeport H.S.) … Throws
2016 Class C state qualifier in the discus
Top effort of 160-8 in the event
Tyler Williams (Papillion-LaVista H.S.) … Distance
2016 Class A state qualifier in the 1,600
Top time of 4:30.27 in the event
Cole Willis (Kearney H.S.) … Middle Distance
Career low of 2:00.11 at 800 meters
Has also run on multiple 4×4 relay teams, including at the 2017 Kansas Relays
