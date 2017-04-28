Lopers Announce Track Recruits

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney track and field coach Brady Bonsall announced today that 23 high school seniors (13 men and 10 women) will join the Lopers next season.

The newcomers include 21 Nebraskans and one each from Colorado and Kansas. By event, they are seven distance runners, four mid-distance runners, three high jumpers and three vaulters, two sprinters and one each in the hurdles, jumps, sprints, throws and jumps/sprints.

On its current roster, UNK has eight senior men and five senior women. Last November, throwers Ross Berggren (Batavia, Ill.) and Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic H.S.) were added to the 2017-18 roster.

Women’s Newcomers

Baylie Bryant (Holdrege H.S.) … Pole Vault

2016 Class B seventh place

Career best of 11-2

Katie Hastings (Lincoln Southwest H.S.) … Mid Distance

2016 Class A qualifier in the 400 (58.74) and 800 (2:18.86)

Finished third in the 400

Tina Huynh (Lincoln Southwest H.S.) … Pole Vault

Career best of 10-0 came in April 2016

Jenny Kadavy (York H.S.) … Sprints

Two-time Class B state qualifier in the 200 (career low of 26.31)

Also has qualified in the 400 and long jump

Emily Kaiser (Prairie H.S. in New Raymer, Colo.) … Jumps & Sprints

Qualified in the 400, long jump and triple jump at the 2015 Class 1A/2A/3A state meet

Runner up in both the long and triple jumps

Will also play volleyball

Tori Lindner (Kearney H.S.) … Distance

Two-time Class A qualifier in the 3,200 (career low of 11:54.93)

Also one-time qualifier in the 1,600

Madison Myers (Grand Island Central Catholic H.S.) … Pole Vault

2016 Class C runner up (10-6) for Centura H.S.

Also two-time Class qualifier in the long jump

Alexis Pokorny (Clearwater/Orchard H.S.) … High Jump

Three-time state qualifier in the high jump

Career best of 5-2

Destiny Reinke (Chase County H.S.) … Middle Distance

3-time Class C state qualifier in the 800, finishing third (2:21.82) in 2016

Also 2016 state runner up in the 1,500 (5:19.05)

Regan Taubenheim (Lincoln Pius X) … Middle Distance

Three-time Class A state qualifier in the 800 (career low of 2:21.07)

Also a two-time qualifier in the 1,600 (career low of 5:12.02)

Men’s Newcomers

Nick Balerud (Columbus H.S.) … Distance

Two-time Class A state qualifier in the 3,200 (career low of 9:35.21)

Shannon Brewer (Omaha Creighton Prep H.S.) … Jumps

2016 Class A triple jump champion (47-0.25)

Among the current state leaders in the 100 and 200

Will also play football

Trenton Cadwallader (Stanton H.S.) … Distance

2016 Class D state runner up in cross country

Jakob Estrada (Ogallala H.S.) … High Jump

Two-time Class B state qualifier in the high jump (career best of 6-10.5)

Also helped the 4×1 and 4×4 relay teams qualify for state

Josh Hergenreder (Scottsbluff H.S.) … Distance

Two-time Class B state qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200

Career lows of 4:32.28 (1,600) and 9:46.71 (3,200)

Tanner Lierman (Grand Island Northwest H.S.) … Hurdles

Three-time Class B state qualifier in the 100 hurdles and a two-time qualifier in the 300’s

Top times of 15.00 (110) and 40.65 (300)

Koby McEwen (Norton H.S. in Norton, Kans.) … High Jump

Two-time Class 3A state qualifier in the high jump

Career-best effort of 6-2

Matthew Mumby (Mount Michael Benedictine H.S.) … Sprints

2016 Class C state qualifier in the 200 and 400

Career best efforts of 23.35 (200) and 51.09 (400)

Matt Thurston (Kearney H.S.) … Distance

2016 Class A state qualifier in the 3,200

Ran a 9:44.73 in the event at the 2017 Kansas Relays

State medalist in cross country

Jacob Weston (Fremont H.S.) … Distance

2016 Class A state qualifier in the 800

Connor Wiggins (Bridgeport H.S.) … Throws

2016 Class C state qualifier in the discus

Top effort of 160-8 in the event

Tyler Williams (Papillion-LaVista H.S.) … Distance

2016 Class A state qualifier in the 1,600

Top time of 4:30.27 in the event

Cole Willis (Kearney H.S.) … Middle Distance

Career low of 2:00.11 at 800 meters

Has also run on multiple 4×4 relay teams, including at the 2017 Kansas Relays

