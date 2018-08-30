(Audio) Lopers Begin Season Tonight

Kearney, Neb. – The 112th football team in Nebraska-Kearney history kicks off its season this tonight when the Missouri Southern State Lions come to Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Kick is set for 7 p.m. Like last year, action can be heard live on The River (93.1 FM) and krvn.com.

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Lions. UNK won last fall in Joplin, 16-6, as the defense picked off two passes and allowed 288 yards. Offensively, Kearney churned out 230 yards on the ground, its second highest output of the season. Now leading the all-time series 9-7, the Lopers return the bulk of its 2017 roster as well as retaining its coaching staff. Head coach Josh Lynn spoke this week with KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen about how things have come together. Click here to listen.

On the other side of the field, MSSU has new offensive and defensive coordinators with junior college transfers slated to start at several key positions. Second-year head coach Josh Lynn has six 2017 All-MIAA players back from a 3-8 squad. Also making a triumphant return is fifth-year junior Luke Quinn (Scottsdale, Ariz.). The 2016 third-team all-conference pick missed last fall due to injury after having nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as a redshirt sophomore. He's expected to start at running back, punt return and kick return. Junior QB Alex McGinnis Defensive ends Hinwa Allieu (Gaithersburg, Md.) and Tye Spies (Mullen), along with inside linebacker Sal Silvio (Kansas City, Mo), safety Dallas Vaughn (St. Louis) and corner Malik Webb (Roper, NC), earned 2017 all-league recognition. Fifth-year senior corner Famous McKinnon (Miami), a 2018 alternate team captain, also has been named All-MIAA in his Loper career and is part of a defense that ranked third in the MIAA in rushing (125.3 yards per game) and fourth in total (367.5 ypg) defense last fall