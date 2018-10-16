Lopers Climb To Second In Poll

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball moved up one spot to second in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (ACA) Division II Top 25 poll.

The Lopers (24-1, 10-1) went 2-0 last week at home to move into a first place tie in the MIAA standings with No. 11 Washburn (22-1, 10-1). The Ichabods were swept at home Saturday night by Northwest Missouri State; UNK hosts the ‘Bods this Saturday at 6 p.m.

UNK tallied 1,116 points, as well as four first place votes, this week to trail new No. 1 Northern State (1,166 points; 39 first place). Previous No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino lost a conference match at No. 19 Cal Poly Pomona, 3-1, on Saturday night.

Besides UNK, WU and NSU, the other Central Region teams in the poll are Concordia-St. Paul (No. 3) Minnesota-Duluth (No. 7), Central Oklahoma (No. 15), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 16) and Central Missouri (No. 17). Northwest Missouri and Wayne State are among the others receiving votes.

The Lopers are at Fort Hays State (8-15, 2-9) Tuesday night and then host Emporia State (11-13, 5-6) Friday. The match with ESU has been pushed back to a 7 p.m. start due to the Nebraska State High School Cross Country Championships award ceremonies.