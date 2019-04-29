Lopers Close The Season With Wins

Kearney, Neb. – Senior third baseman Cheyenne Hamilton hit walk-off double down the left field line to help Nebraska-Kearney beat Fort Hays State, 12-4 (5 innings), in the second game of a double header Sunday afternoon at Dryden Park. UNK also took the first game, 2-1, to finish up at 20-24. This is the most wins for a Loper team since 2012 as they ended the spring 6-4 in true home contests and 11-8 on the road. On Saturday Hays (24-25) outscored UNK 17-1 thanks to a 30-8 margin in the hit column. In today’s non-conference double dip, the Lopers flipped the script to a 26-12 advantage in hits and a 14-5 margin on the scoreboard.