Lopers Come Up Short In Kansas

Kearney, Neb. – Nine-hole hitter Wade Hanna capped a 4 for 4 afternoon by hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to help fifth-ranked Emporia State rally past Nebraska-Kearney, 9-8, Sunday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (8-18, 1-12) were looking to knock off another nationally-ranked squad and held an 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. At the time, Kansas senior reliever Sean Laughlin had allowed no runs in a career-high 4.0 innings. However, E-State (22-5, 11-2) used four hits – two of the infield variety – and three walks to tie things up in its half of the seventh. UNK did turn its fourth double play of the game to keep things squared. Finishing with 14 hits, the Lopers didn’t have a base runner in the eighth and ninth innings.

The game appeared to be headed into extra innings but center fielder Mack Gowing laced a two-out double to left on a 2-2 count in the ninth. The next Hornet walked and that brought up Hanna, who went 3 for 3 with three RBI’s in Friday’s 4-1 win. On a 2-2 pitch, he hit the game winner to left. Senior closer Nathan Whitcomb (1-1) worked the ninth to earn the win while three other Hornets had multi-hit games besides Hanna. The trio included eight-hole hitter and first baseman Kaden Shaffer (2 for 2, one run & three RBI’s). UNK had eight different players get into the hit column, five having multi-hit efforts. The large group was led by junior third baseman Josh Estrada (3 for 5, two runs & a RBI) and junior catcher Billy Hayes (2 for 4, two runs & three RBI’s). Hayes (Lemont, Ill.) gave Kearney a 7-4 lead with a three-run shot, his first as a Loper, in the sixth. Weather permitting, UNK will host NW Missouri State Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.