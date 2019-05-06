Lopers Compete At MIAA Championships

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team had five top four finishes at the 2019 MIAA Outdoor Championships Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo.

The three-day meet was hosted by Central Missouri and began Friday with the multi-events. The UCM Mules won the men’s race with 133 points while the Pittsburg State women (144.20) literally edged Missouri Southern State (144.0) for the women’s title. The Pitt men were a close runner up with 122 points.

The UNK men tallied 77 points to come in fifth place with the Loper women tallying 23.20 to finish 12th. This is the third highest point total for the men’s squad at the MIAA outdoor event.

Leading the way on the third day for Kearney was Deweese junior Corbin Hansen (2nd/steeplechase) and Hastings freshman Seth Simonson (2nd/800 meters). Hansen turned in a 9:22.74 to come in behind only MSSU junior Nickson Kiptoo (9:15.44). Simonson had the top 800 prelims time (1:52.42) but his career-low 1:52.22 today trailed the 1:51.45 run by Fort Hays State senior Brett Meyer. Simonson remains eighth on the UNK all-time 800 list.

These events produced a total of 24 team points as La Vista sophomore Tyler Williams was fourth (9:25.32) and Columbus sophomore Nick Balerud came in eighth (9:40.87) in the steeple with Kearney sophomore Cole Willis seventh in the 800 (1:55.70).

The other big event for the Loper men on Sunday was the 1,500 where McCool Junction freshman Luke Stuckey finished third (3:52.85) and Lincoln junior Nate Pierce was sixth (3:55.10), good for nine points. Finally on the men’s side, Simonson was the second leg for the 4×4 relay squad that came in eighth (3:18.60).

The UNK women were led on Sunday by Iowa sophomore Maddie Bach who came in fourth in the 5,000 (18:09.87). Next, Imperial sophomore Destiny Reinke was sixth in the 1,500 (4:40.15), Grand Island junior Mackenzie Puckett finished seventh in the triple jump (career-best 39-4.50) with McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidt seventh in the hammer (170-6). She was fourth the shot put on Saturday.

Finally, Kearney senior Lacie Lindner was seventh in the 800 (2:19.84), Oklahoma junior Cassidy McIntire came in eighth in the 100 meter finals (12.34), Omaha freshman Alyssa Schlaht finished eighth in the high jump (5-2.25) and Abie freshman Rebekah Roh was seventh in the 400 (career-

low 56.65) and also ran the anchor leg for the eighth place 4×1 relay team (48.24).

Select Lopers will compete in “Last Chance” meets next weekend in Seward, Naperville, Ill., and at Kearney High.