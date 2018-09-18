Lopers Drop 5 Spots In National Poll

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball fell five spots to number six in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (ACA) Division II Top 25 poll. The Lopers (13-1), No. 1 nationally in each of the last two polls, suffered a 3-1 loss at Washburn (14-0) on Saturday. The Ichabods go from unranked to No. 21 this week.]

UNK picked up 959 points and trails new No. 1 Northern State (13-0; 1,168 points and 41 first place), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 2), Palm Beach Atlantic, Fla. (No. 3), Lewis, Ill. (No. 4) and Cal State San Bernardino (No. 5). Besides NSU, CU, UNK and WU, the other Central Region teams in the poll this week are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 9), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 10), Central Missouri (No. 13), Central Oklahoma (No. 16) and Wayne State (No. 18). Finally, Northwest Missouri State is among those receiving votes. The Lopers host Fort Hays State (6-8, 0-2) Tuesday before a showdown with UCO on Friday. After the Pittsburg State Gorillas (13-2, 2-0) stop by Saturday afternoon, UNK heads to No. 23 Regis (8-5) next Tuesday.