Lopers Drop Two To UCO

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos used two big innings to sweep a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 7-4 and 6-2, Monday afternoon at Patriot Park. This double dip served as UNK’s official home opener of 2019. Due to weather and field conditions the games were pushed back two days and also moved to Patriot Field #8. The Bronchos (28-2, 10-0) improve to 8-0 on the road while the Lopers fall to 8-16 (4-6). UNK out hit the UCO in both games and by a 20-17 margin overall but stranded 19 on the base paths and committed six errors. UNK battles Northeastern State (20-13, 8-2) tomorrow at 1 and 3 p.m.