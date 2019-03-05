Lopers Earn All Conference Honors

Kearney, Neb. – Sophomore Kelsey Sanger and true freshmen Brooke Carlson and Maegan Holt represent Nebraska-Kearney on the 2019 All-MIAA women’s basketball team.

The squad was released today and voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches. They cannot vote for their own players.

Sanger (Crofton), Carlson (Elkhorn H.S.) and Holt (Council Bluffs, Ia.) all received honorable mention accolades. This is Sanger’s second straight h.m. All-MIAA selection with Carlson and Holt joining her as the only Loper freshmen in the MIAA era (since 2013) to be named all-conference.

Missing the last eight regular season games due to injury, Sanger is still UNK’s leading scoring average leader (10.7). Among the top defensive players in the MIAA, the 5-8 guard also supplies 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Sanger, with 10 double digit efforts, is expected to return to the court this Wednesday night when eighth-seeded UNK (15-13) faces ninth-seeded Missouri Western State (13-15) in an MIAA Tournament first round game in Kansas City.

Carlson, a 6-1 post, was in the running for MIAA Freshman of the Year honors. Appearing in all 28 games with 15 starts, she’s currently at 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. First on the Lopers in blocks (26) and second in scoring average, she also has 45 assists. Finally, Carlson has been in double figures 14 times.

In a February 14th win over Lincoln, Holt set a UNK freshman record by scoring 31 points. She has reached 10 points in 14 other contests including the last four. That has her scoring average up to a season-high 10.1 First on UNK in made threes (37), Holt shoots 71% at the line and pulls down 3.9 rebounds nightly.

Carlson (288), Holt (283) and forward Shiloh McCool (284) are close to becoming the 13th-15th Lopers to reach the 300-point mark in their freshmen season. McKenzie Brown is the last UNK player in that club (312/2014-15).

League champion Fort Hays State picked up the Coach (Tony Hobson) and Player (senior forward Tatyana Legette) of the Year with Emporia State junior guard Jessica Wayne the Defensive Player of the Year. Finally, forward Kaylee DaMitz of Pittsburg State is the 2019 Freshman of the Year.

Kearney, Neb. – Junior forward AJ Jackson and true freshmen Kanon Koster represent Nebraska-Kearney on the 2019 All-MIAA men’s basketball team.

The squad was released today and voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches. They cannot vote for their own players.

Both Jackson (Bellevue West H.S.) and Koster (Kearney H.S.) were named honorable mention. This Jackson’s first honor with Koster the first Loper freshmen in the MIAA era (since 2013) to be named all-conference.

Missing the last four games of the season due to injury, Jackson still was among the MIAA leaders in offensive rebounds with 52 (2.2 avg.). One of the team’s top defensive players, Jackson came in at 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 71% from the line and 49% from the field.

Jackson was in double figures seven times including in three of the last five games he played in. That included a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in a win over regionally-ranked Fort Hays State on February 22. Finally, the 6-5 forward was one of four Lopers to have a double digit block total (16).

Koster was one of five Lopers to appear in all 28 games. He led the team in scoring (16.5), rebounding (5.9) and assist (3.3) averages while ranking second in steals (26) and blocks (19). The 6-4 wing also was among the busiest free throw shooters in the MIAA (102 of 138/73.9 pct.).

In double figures 26 times, his 463 points is tied for second most by a Loper redshirt or true freshman and he was among Division II’s top freshmen scorers. Earlier today, Koster announced via Twitter his attentions to leave UNK and transfer to a Division I school.

League champion, No. 1 ranked and unbeaten Northwest Missouri State swept all four individual award in Ben McCollum (C.O.Y.), senior forward JoeyWitthus (P.O.Y.), redshirt freshman guard Trevor Hudgins (F.O.Y) and sophomore forward Ryan Hawkins (D.P.O.Y).

UNK went 10-18 (5-14) this past season, going 9-12 in games decided by 10 points or less. That included a 3-8 mark in games decided by five points or less.

