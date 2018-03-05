class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294890 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Lopers Fall At Home To UCO

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | March 5, 2018
Kearney, Neb. – Junior first baseman Peter Kropf drove in five runs to help Central Oklahoma out slug Nebraska-Kearney, 13-10, Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field. With the victory, UCO (10-6, 5-1) wins the series from UNK (6-10, 3-3). On another windy day Memorial, the two teams combined for 26 hits including nine home runs. Loper junior third baseman Alex Achtermann (Denver, Colo.) had three of the long balls with UCO’s cleanup hitter and catcher Dayne Sommer having a team-high two. Leading from start finish, UCO jumped out to a 7-0 first inning lead as they belted three homers before UNK got a chance to come to the plate. UNK hosts the Minot (N.D.) State Beavers next weekend at Memorial Field.

