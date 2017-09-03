Lopers Fall In Final Game Of Hawaii Trip

Kearney, Neb. – Junior outside hitter Elizabeth Hyland had 23 kills and 18 digs to help eighth-ranked Lewis beat third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (-23, -19, 18-25, 22-25, -8) Sunday evening in Honolulu.

This match was part of the Hawaii Challenge. LU (3-0) took on co-host Hawaii Pacific later on Sunday.

The Flyers, from suburban Chicago, went 29-8 last year and reached the Final Four. They returned the majority of its roster, including Hyland, a 2016 AVCA honorable mention All-American.

Both squads controlled two sets, LU taking the first two and UNK (3-1) winning three and four. In the deciding fifth set, the Flyers jumped out to a 6-2 lead and never looked back. They recorded three kills and two blocks to get out to that early lead and forced Kearney to call timeout. Hyland then recorded back-to-back kills to make it 9-4 and then senior middle Aly Schneider did the same to close out the 2:16 match.

On the night, Lewis out hit UNK by over 100 points (.298 to .178), recorded 14 more kills (67-53), had nine more blocks (12-3) and four more digs (62-58). The Lopers were plus 10 in the serve game as they had nine aces for a second consecutive match with LU adding 11 service errors.

Hyland hit a solid .264 and reached her kill total in 53 swings. Next, Schneider had 16 kills, seven blocks and hit .538 with 5-9 sophomore outside Alexandra Preuss providing 17 digs, 14 kills and a .500 attack percentage.

Junior outside Kendall Schroer (Ogallala) paced the Lopers as she had 20 kills in 41 swings (.317 pct.). This marks the fifth time Schroer has reached the 20-kill mark with tonight’s total two shy of her career-high.

Lincoln senior middle Tara Ziegelbein (10) was the only other Loper to reach double figures in kills; five others had between two and eight. Defensively, Papillion junior libero Ellie McDonnell (15) and Omaha freshman MK Wolfe (11) combined for 26 digs with Kearney freshman right side Anna Squiers one of two Lopers to have two blocks. Finally, Kansas sophomore outside Julianne Jackson served up four aces.

UNK returns home late Monday night and then faces Western State Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center.