Lopers Fight To A Draw

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney women’s soccer team had a 13 shot advantage but ended up in a 0-0 tie (2 OT) with Minnesota State-Moorhead Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

This game was the finale of the two-day, four-team UNK Fall Classic. In the early game Sunday, Drury beat Montana State Billings, 2-1.

UNK (1-0-1) peppered the Dragons (0-1-1) with seven shots in the first half, four in the final 45 minutes and four in the two extra sessions. However, the shots either went high, wide or were saved by keepers Kennedy Rodgers and Reagan VonBerge.

“It’s very frustrating when you dominate a game like that. But the positive thing is that we were creating the chances to get all of those shots,” said UNK head coach Chloe Roberts. “It just didn’t bounce our way today and that happens.”

Dating back to last season, Moorhead has now been held scoreless for 865 consecutive minutes. They lost 1-0 to Drury on Friday night. Also since the start of 2016, UNK is 1-2-4 in overtime games.

Eleven of UNK’s shots were on goal with four different players having two apiece. The Lopers last shot came from Colorado junior Michaela Hoffman in the 103rd minute and it sailed wide. Late in the first half, it appeared Bellevue freshman Megan Cook scored her second goal in as many games. However an offside call took the goal off the board. The same thing happened, twice, on Friday night.

“We just need to make some tweaks and get better here and there in order to put these games away,” said Roberts. “We’re not going to get this many shots in the MIAA so we need to be technically better when we’re in the box.”

MSUM didn’t have a lot of scoring chances but Papillion keeper Ali Hirschman stopped a point blank shot less than two minutes into the game. In the second half, with Hirschman out of the net and up the field, Rachel Jensen’s shot thankfully sailed way right.

Despite temperatures well over 95 degrees on the FieldTurf surface, senior Marika Van Brocklin (Hastings), junior Kelsie Ienn (Papillion-LaVista) and sophomore Molly Willis (Kearney) played all 110 minutes.

UNK heads to Grand Junction, Colo., next weekend to face Western State and Colorado Mesa.