Lopers Finish 6th At Conference Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team shot a 54-hole total of 933, tying the school record, to tie for sixth place at the 2019 MIAA Championships Wednesday afternoon in Mayetta, Kan. The three-day, 54-hole tournament was held at the par 72 Firekeeper Golf Course. Ten teams took part with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Regional May 6-8 in Muskogee, Okla. UNK was just 13 shots out of third place, 11 strokes from the fourth place finisher and two shots behind fifth place Northwest Missouri State. Two nationally-ranked teams, Northeastern State (902) and Central Missouri (905), paced the field. Lindenwood also fired a 933.

The Lopers had rounds of 321, 302 and 310 to tie the 933 it shot two weeks ago at the Hardscrabble Invite in Arkansas. UNK had the second lowest day two score but four teams went sub-300 today; the Loper 18-hole record is an even 300. Omaha sophomore Nia Station tied for the scoring lead on par 5 holes (-4) to come in 10th place with a 13-over 229 (78-72-79). She had 29 pars and a team-best eight birdies over the three days with her final score the second lowest in school history for a 54-hole tournament. Two-time MIAA Player of the Year Shia Qing Ong of Missouri Western State was the medalist with a 1-under 215 (74-71-70).

Kearney Catholic graduate and NW Missouri State sophomore Morgan Thiele was the runner up with a 5-over 221. Next for the Lopers, California senior Danielle Dickerson tied for 13th (232; 80-75-55) with Ogallala senior Maaika Mestl coming in 22nd (236; 81-77-78). Dickerson tied for the tourney lead in pars with 37 while Mestl managed 33 pars and was among the scoring leaders on par 4 holes (4.17 avg). Finally, Doniphan Brandi Lemek tied for 23rd (238; 83-78-77) and Puerto Rico freshman Faviola Gonzalez tied for 31st (243; 82-83-78). Lemek parred 33 holes with Gonzalez a team-best 2-over on par 3 holes. The NCAA Regional field will be announced on the afternoon of Monday, April 29, at www.ncaa.com. UNK is in good shape to make a third straight appearance.